BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The crowd flows through the gates, but just not in the numbers of years past.
COVID-19 is the issue and little league has set protocols and strict rules for fans in attendance.
250 fans is the maximum a team can have and once tickets are distributed, that's it.
"I didn’t know about the passes. We drove over an hour. Luckily, I got a friend in there with some passes," Dennis Letizia of Stratford tells us.
They are following the rules to a tee.
Normally, you can just walk in with your ID card, and you're good to go.
This year, you have to file an application with the corporate office in Williamsport and include a copy of your vaccination card.
Inside, there are other protocols, including social distancing in the stands and physical contact with the players, even with family members, is non existent.
"We understand the protocols, but we do deserve to see our daughters. They are not getting the experience that they were hoping for," Christine Conway of Dagsboro, Delaware explained.
Little league organizers tell Eyewitness News that things have run pretty smoothly with fans and family members.
However, the Pennsylvania state champs have been sent home early because of a COVID-19 issue.
