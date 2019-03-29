Linda McMahon, the former professional wrestling executive turned government official, is planning to leave her post as administrator of the Small Business Administration, a person familiar with her plans tells CNN.
It's not clear when McMahon will make the announcement, the person said, but it could come as early as Friday.
One of the highest-ranking women in government -- and one of the richest -- McMahon had served largely under the radar in her more than two years at the agency. Unlike some of her Cabinet counterparts, she has not drawn the ire of Democrats in Congress or of ethics experts.
