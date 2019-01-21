MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The death of a power restoration worker in Middletown highlighted the dangers that crews face in the aftermath of storms.
The worker has been identified as Lonnie Duffy, a contractor for Eversource.
Crews said it's hard enough to deal with electrical lines and the threat of electrocution as part of the job description.
Add on freezing cold, heavy wind and falling trees and it can be a nightmare.
It was a devastation scene in the 1200 block of Middlebrook Road in Middletown.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, police said workers contracted by Eversource were repairing a line when a fallen tree killed Duffy.
In the aftermath of Winter Storm Yoshi, the trees had been heavily coated with ice. Wind gusts were also common.
It's not yet clear exactly how the death happened.
Channel 3 was told Duffy was a private contractor and lived in East Haddam.
Friends told Channel 3 that Duffy has three children.
Larry Johnson, who grew up in the same town, says Duffy is going to be missed and that, "he died the way he lived, doing a tough jobs with a team. One that most people take for granted; that they forget that it's dangerous."
"We are doing all the same thing. We are outside the trucks, under the trees that are cracked, and we have to go fix the wires," said Mike Charest, Eversource lineman.
Charest has been a lineman for over 30 years. He's worked in all kinds of bad weather and dangerous situations and it's always a scary reminder when someone is injured or killed.
In the meantime, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew shared an emotional post after visiting the scene.
"The men and women who work to get our power back on do an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous job and in often unpleasant conditions," Drew wrote. "We owe them our gratitude and to this person, our deepest appreciation and sympathy."
Channel 3 may learn more information on Monday.
Eversource crews are back on the job across the state to continue with needed repairs.
