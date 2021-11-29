MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man who fled from a traffic stop by state police ended up crashing his vehicle and hiding in the woods at his parents' house.
The suspect, who was only identified as a 33-year-old man from Lisbon, violated a traffic law around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Griswold, according to state police.
When troopers tried to pull him over, he took off.
About 10 minutes later, troopers found that he had crashed into the pole and vehicle in the area of Taylor Hill Road in Griswold.
He continued to drive away in a reckless manner, troopers said.
Investigators found him hiding in the woods at his parents' house. They arrested him there.
State police said the suspect was also arrested last month for a similar incident.
His bond was set at $15,000.
The suspect was charged with improper registration, reckless driving, operating without insurance, disobey an officer's signal, evading responsibility, failure to maintain a proper lane, unsafe movement from stop, disobeying a stop sign, and interfering with an officer.
