TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - JCPenney has announced which stores it will be closing across the country and it includes one in Connecticut.
The company said on Friday that included in the 154 stores it plans to close is the location at Torrington Commons on High Street, in Torrington, CT.
"Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores," the company wrote on its website. "We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.
The company had been dealing with both a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and the COVID-19 pandemic.
