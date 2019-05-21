(WFSB) - Hurricane season is less than two weeks away.
However, the first named storm already formed.
Subtropical depression Andrea is losing steam out in the Atlantic, far east of Georgia. The National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to soon dissipate.
while the hurricane season officially starts june 1st, we already have our first named storm of the season (andrea, pronounced 'AN-dree-uh'). here is the list of names for the atlantic basin (including the gulf of mexico and caribbean)............ pic.twitter.com/YOKvKdXs7X— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) May 21, 2019
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
Here is the complete list of 2019 storm names, as updated by the World Meteorological Organization:
- Andrea
- Barry
- Chantal
- Dorian
- Erin
- Fernand
- Gabrielle
- Humberto
- Imelda
- Jerry
- Karen
- Lorenzo
- Melissa
- Nestor
- Olga
- Pablo
- Rebekah
- Sebastien
- Tanya
- Van
- Wendy
That WMO said six lists of names are used in rotation and recycled every six years. The only time there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that its name must be retired.
The WMO committee meets and selects a new name to replace it.
More about the names can be read on the National Hurricane Center's website here.
