LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Symbols that pay respect to those that have served our country are set to be taken down.

The Borough Board in Litchfield voted Tuesday night in favor to remove the five yellow ribbons from the trees on the town green.

These five yellow ribbons signified the sacrifice our country's soldiers and veterans have made.

Val and Leslie Caron, the people behind the yellow ribbons and whose son is an Air Force Sergeant, plan to fight this matter in court.

