LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield County has joined the list of state counties that are now under the 'high transmission' category for COVID-19.
The state Department of Public Health made the announcement Wednesday evening.
New Haven, Hartford, New London, Fairfield, and Middlesex Counties have already been added to the 'high transmission' category.
Only Tolland and Windham Counties remain in the 'substantial transmission' category.
To qualify for the 'high transmission' category, a county must have 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of ten percent or higher over the past seven days.
The state Department of Public Health strongly recommends that all Connecticut residents over the age of two get the coronavirus vaccine and, no matter your vaccination status, mask up indoors.
