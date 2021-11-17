LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The fight continues to keep yellow ribbons on Litchfield’s town green.
Today there is more support.
The family got a special call from Mr. Yellow Ribbon himself, Tony Orlando.
The family in this case are parents of an active Air Force sergeant.
Orlando has been promoting yellow ribbons and honoring U.S. servicemen for nearly 50 years.
Val and Leslie Caron are fighting to keep five yellow ribbons wrapped around trees on Litchfield’s town green.
The Borough Board, which governs the town green, recently voted to remove them.
Tony Orlando called the parents today at their home. "I congratulate you on understanding how beautiful a symbol America has made for the homecoming for the men and women who serve."
The town green is part of a borough in Litchfield and is governed by a separate board.
However, the Board of Selectman, which doesn't have the authority over the ribbons, is recommending they stay.
