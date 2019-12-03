MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield County was one of the areas of the state that saw significant snowfall from Winter Storm Abel.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was out in the Burlington area on its way to Manchester around 4 a.m.
It saw snow plow crews hard at work to get the roads clear.
The tracker then headed to Manchester, where it saw both highways and neighborhood roads completely covered.
