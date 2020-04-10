LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The 44th running of the Litchfield Hills Road Race will have to wait until next year thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers posted on Thursday that they canceled the annual summer race, which usually draws thousands of runners from all over the world.
"It is with heavy hearts that the Board of Directors of the Litchfield Hills Road Race announces the cancellation of the 44th running of the LHRR, June 14, 2020," organizers shared on social media. "Due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, the board feels that putting the safety and health of the community is the top priority. All pre-registered runners will receive refunds, as will any advertiser or sponsor."
Up until Thursday, organizers had been planning to still hold the race. Their previous update was March 25.
"No one knows what lies ahead but hope springs eternal," they wrote.
Now, they're recommending that runners continue to train, but make their own race around June 14.
"Keep a diary of your run - your name, town, age and time and your thoughts as you run," organizers said. "Send it to us at info@lhrr.com. We will try and commemorate all those who run in 2020, keeping the spirit of the race alive."
The next date for the race is June 13, 2021.
