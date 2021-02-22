LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Snow fell in parts of the state on Monday and forced several schools to shut down early.
The weather forced schools in Litchfield to have early dismissals because the snow started later in the day. Officials said if more storms come, they have no choice but to do remote learning.
“We promised our community five snow days,” said Christopher Leone, superintendent of schools, Region 6. “We hit our fifth snow day last Thursday, and Friday was our first remote learning day.”
Next time another storm comes, it will either be an early dismissal or a two-hour delay with remote learning afterward, all to avoid cancelations and snow days
“[It was a] compromise we made looking at everything that was going on the challenges we faced,” Leone said. “Here in the northwest corner, you never know what the snow will send us [in terms of] power failures internet outages.”
Their first day of remote weather learning was a success, according to Leone. Despite many students doing in-person learning since August, the statewide challenges of remote learning remains a fear.
“[It’s] always an issue and a concern when someone is remote about their engagement,” Leone said. “Older students haven’t done better engagement online than younger student who may need a parent or caretaker.”
As of now, Leone said some students are choosing to stay home, so the district is paying close attention on engagement and how students are doing emotionally.
Leone said whether it’s COVID-19 or snow that pushes students to remote learning, he advised parents to contact school officials if they feel their student is not engaged and might need help.
