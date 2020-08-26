LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Some students are already going back to the classroom in northwestern Connecticut.
Litchfield Public Schools had their first day of school on Wednesday.
It's the first district to go back after being out for months on end, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Talking to students after school on Wednesday brought positive responses.
While many students did mention wearing a mask all day is “a little annoying,” they said it was worth it because they got to see their friends.
Wednesday was Sophia Latour’s first day in 8th grade.
“It's definitely very different from last year,” she said.
The school day went well, she said, but you can see the changes made due to COVID-19.
“You can't interact with your friends, you can't do activities, play games. At lunch you can't interact that much, you have to stay 6 feet apart. So definitely very different from last year,” Latour said.
Litchfield students haven't been in school since March.
The school district gave parents the option of sending their children back.
Sophia’s mom Nancy Latour said she felt safe doing so.
“They give you three options. You can go, you can do hybrid, or you can stay at home,” Latour said.
Parents say the majority of kids were back in the classroom for the start of this school year.
“It will be nice to see everyone back and see the sports start up again, the arts, the theater and be a little normal every day,” Nancy Latour said.
In Litchfield, there have been 48 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to data released earlier this week.
Many hope numbers stay low so children can have somewhat of a normal school year.
“It's a lot. You have to be used to the change. Every day is a little something different. You're getting a lot of information from the superintendent, but a little overwhelming. It's a new way,” Nancy Latour said.
