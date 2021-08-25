BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Little Big Town's concert in Bridgeport this week has been canceled.
The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater announced the cancellation on social media on Tuesday.
The show was scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.
It said refunds would automatically be issued within 30 days, which means there's nothing ticket holders need to do to get their money back.
The band blamed the Delta COVID-19 variant.
There's no word on if the band will try for another date in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.