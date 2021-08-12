BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Despite the heat wave, little leaguers were playing outside in Bristol on Thursday afternoon.
The winner between Massachusetts and Connecticut represented by Manchester earned a trip to the Little League World Series, and Connecticut won on Thursday.
Temperatures soared into the 90s with blue skies on Thursday, and coaches had to be responsible for keeping the kids hydrated.
It was the hottest day we’ve had since June.
“I’m on my third water and I’m running to my car to get umbrellas so my family can sit under the umbrellas in the shade,” said Tracy Applin, of Massachusetts.
“They’re making sure that they’re hydrated. They’re, you know, making sure that they’re checking them to make sure everyone’s feeling okay. So, I think they’re doing a really great job,” said Monica Peyman, of Manchester.
Sean Peyman had a son playing on the field. He had to take his 3-year-old to the car to give him AC breaks.
“We were up in the corner. He held his own, but those bleachers were baking. So, I went over, started mom’s truck up got the AC cranking and grandma came out so now we’re switching. So now my mom will come in and out and we’ll just see the rest of the game in chunks,” Sean Peyman said.
First pitch was at 1 p.m. during peak daytime heat, but the kids battled through.
“They’re all pumped full of Gatorade. I think they’re all on cloud nine anyway. I don’t even know if the heat’s affecting them,” Peyman added.
The players had it best in the shade in between innings.
Remember heat is toughest for toddlers and elderly.
If you know any friends or family without AC that might need a place to cool down, Thursday night and Friday would be good days to check in on them.
