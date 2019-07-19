NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Recreational activities all around Connecticut this weekend are being impacted by the extreme heat.
On Friday in Norwich, little league baseball teams were gearing up for the first game of the sectional tournament.
Game time between Suffield and Brooklyn/Pomfret isn’t until 7 p.m., so folks expect weather conditions to improve as the game goes on and the sun goes down.
The maintenance crew has been preparing the Norwich Little League complex for a couple of weeks.
The town has long known it would host this event, so a fresh coat of paint was put on to help the dugout shine.
Meanwhile, the teams that will play Friday night also have plans to provide for the players and staff members.
“We talked to the kids on Monday when we knew we were coming. We wanted them to start hydrating early. It’s not a one-day thing, it’s an ongoing thing. We also have multiple coolers full of ice and water, face cloths, waters, Gatorades, stuff to put on the kids heads in between innings to stay hydrated during the game,” said Bill Baril, president of Suffield Little League.
There will be plenty of liquids in the complex’s snack shack. The field is in the sun, but the 7 p.m. start time will minimize the glare and the heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.