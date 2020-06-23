TERRYVILLE (WFSB) - A Connecticut Little League softball team is back in action.
Terryville little league softball is starting their season today and the coaches say it's better late than never.
But the players will have to adjust to some changes before they can hit the field.
Some of the changes for Terryville Little League players includes getting their temperatures taken when they come onto the field, no high-fives, no fist bumps, and no sharing equipment. But parents say the players are just happy to be here.
This is 12-year-old Madison Clayton's last year in Terryville little league softball and although she wants to get better at pitching, there's something a bit more important for her this year.
"I was pretty happy to see them all again, and be with them, and be able to practice again," she said.
That's the general feeling on Worhunsky field in Terryville this evening - happiness, excitement and relief.
"This is where they get to be a kid again and not worry about COVID-19," Terryville Little League President John Glorioso said.
This is the first time the girls major little league softball team is meeting this season; about a month and a half late.
This is also the first time many of the players have seen their friends since March.
"They’re talking about not only baseball or softball. They’re talking about what they did in their day. How much they dislike their parents," Glorioso said. "Everything- but they’re together."
But there are some fouls this season.
Players have to social distance; balls must be swapped out every two innings and the league can't supply any equipment.
"It was an amazing experience to see them out there and having fun," Charlene Clayton said. "Almost like they never missed a beat."
While the rest of the world is striking out, they feel safe right here at home.
The first game is slated for July 18 and the season will run this year through the end of August.
