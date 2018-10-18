HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's gubernatorial hopefuls will face-off in another debate on Thursday afternoon.
Stream it here at 4 p.m.:
Republican Bob Stefanowski, Democrat Ned Lamont, and unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel will weigh-in on a host of issues at the Infinity Music Hall and Bistro in Hartford.
The debate is being put on by the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.
On Wednesday, the three candidates spoke with business owners and retailers during a forum with the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
Stefanowski touted his plans to cut taxes, detailing how that will keep business booming in the state.
“Starts with corporate tax, it’s higher than Massachusetts, we need to get it down. Too many state mandates put out businesses in this state,” Stefanowski said.
Lamont said he supports the idea of tolls on big tractor trailers.
He also said he believes internet retailers should pay a sales tax like in-state business and would turn to neighboring states to cut costs.
"The biggest buckets of savings, in immediate term I would say, is in healthcare that's about 25% of our budget. I’m going to work with Charlie Baker and other governors to up our purchasing power and drive down cost of drugs,” Lamont said.
Griebel says balancing the budget is more than raising taxes or cutting services. He said the state hasn’t had a net job growth in 30 years.
“On the budget, our motto, our goal has been two-fold. Every decision we make including this hurt has to be evaluated on primary criteria. Enhances Connecticut’s ability to increase net job growth by 200,000 jobs,” Griebel said.
The candidates remain divided on how they would chip away at state spending.
Stefanowski and Griebel have appeared on Channel 3’s Face the State program, describing their plans. Lamont will be on the show this Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Watch the Face the State segments here.
Channel 3’s Dennis House will be on the panel for the debate, which begins at 4 p.m.
Watch the debate on Channel 3, or stream it on the app and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.