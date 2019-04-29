HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Live Nation is offering tickets at a discounted price for National Concert Week.
The company announced that tickets will be $20 from May 1 to May 7.
The $20 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The tickets are all-in, meaning they cost just $20, including fees.
To see the list of shows available for discounted tickets and how to purchase a ticket, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.