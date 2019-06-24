Hartford, CT (WFSB) -- This summer kids can get in for free to four shows at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Live Nation Theatre announced.
It’s part of Live Nation Theatre’s Kids Get in Free program. This year’s shows are Heart with Sheryl Crow & Elle King on July 20, Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes on August 15, Santana with The Doobie Brothers on August 21 and Brad Paisley with Chris Lane & Riley Greene on August 29.
"I shared my love of music with my kids, and now my grandkids, over the years -- this encourages parents today to do the same," President of Live Nation CT Jim Koplik said.
Adults must first buy a ticket, and children 12 and under are eligible. The free tickets are available the day of the show.
