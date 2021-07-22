HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Live Nation said it is celebrating the return of live concerts by offering $20 tickets.
It said the tickets will be good for nearly 1,000 shows, including Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Jonas Brothers, Florida Georgia Line, KISS, Trippie Redd, and Kings of Leon.
They'll be available to the general public on July 29 at noon at LiveNation.com.
The $20 price includes taxes and fees, Live Nation said. They are only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.
Shows at three Connecticut venues are included in the promotion:
Xfinity Theatre in Hartford:
- Alanis Morissette
- Dead & Co
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- KISS
- KORN
- Lil Baby
- Slipknot
- Thomas Rhett
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport:
- Harry Connick, Jr and his Band
- Little Big Town
- Trippie Redd
- Foreigner
- Brit Floyd
- Alice Cooper
- Dropkick Murphys & Rancid
- Rod Wave
- NF
- 3 Doors Down
- Brothers Osborne
- Kings of Leon
Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford
- Ledisi
- Disney Princess
- Kesha
- A Tribute To The Beatles White Album
- Temptations & The Four Tops
