EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A holiday lights festival was announced at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.
The event, called Magic of Lights, was announced on Wednesday by Live Nation and FunGuy Events.
Live Nation said this will be the event's first year at Rentschler Field. Last year, it was at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.
“Live Nation is so excited to once again light up Connecticut this holiday season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford,” said Jim Koplik, president of Live Nation Connecticut-Upstate New York. “We look forward to continuing to be a part of our Connecticut communities’ holiday traditions.”
Drivers will be able to weave through a 1 mile route of holiday light displays.
Magic of Lights will run from Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $70.
More information can be found on magicoflights.com.
