(WFSB) – Living through a global pandemic has been difficult for many, but more so for singles.
There’s now a threat of COVID-19 as a “feared sentence” for those single, divorced or widowed, yet there is help.
“Everything is different. Even having dinner, you’re limited to actually how many friends you can go out with,” said Stephen Rogers.
Stephen Rogers says COVID is always on his mind, especially while making a motor vehicle stop and having to interact with the public.
“Every day you go home, you wonder whether or not you’re bringing it with you,” Rogers said.
Rogers, a Waterford Police Officer, says he’d like to socialize more.
“To be honest, I got a job to do. That comes first, but then again, so does safety,” Rogers said.
“A lot of first responders might have battle fatigue, just an exhaustion from this process, and being aware of that is so very important,” said Art Guerra.
Art Guerra, an APRN at Hartford HealthCare Outpatient Adult Program, says singles have a higher incidence of anxiety and depression because of the coronavirus. But he identifies three things singles, young adults, divorced or widowed adults can to do counter the virus. Those are having a good diet, exercising, and socializing.
But people should not be socializing in big groups, but rather in small groups while wearing masks.
Rogers says he likes to golf with his friends.
“You’re outside and pretty far from everyone else and you got a couple of guys you might be playing with, you do what you can. If you’re far enough away, you don’t have to wear a mask,” Rogers says.
“But the reality of it is that exercise can be so good for everybody and there are so many resources for it,” Adrianne DeVivo, Hartford HealthCare Center for Health Aging.
The CDC says it’s important to be physically active while social distancing. Physical activity reduces blood pressure and anxiety, helps people sleep better, and helps to improve mood as well as energy levels.
“It’s a really real thing for young adults as they’re struggling to stay connected,” DeVivo said.
As for Rogers, it’s the connection with family that matters most.
“We have the ability to communicate using a cell phone or virtual reality,” Rogers said.
