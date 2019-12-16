HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of Lizzo appearances have been canceled in Hartford.
The musical artist was supposed to appear in a private show for KC 101 and KISS 95.7.
Hot 93.7's Jingle Jam on Tuesday has also been canceled.
Lizzo announced on Monday that she has the flu.
“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance [Tuesday] due to the flu," Lizzo wrote in a statement. "I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you."
The concert was set to happen at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Live Nation said refunds will be automatic or can be done at the point of purchase.
KC 101 said Lizzo was supposed to perform at the station's Dunkin' Music Lounge.
"She hopes to reschedule her show for our station in a few months," KC 101 said. "Wishing her a speedy recovery!"
Winners of tickets to the private show can plan on our show being rescheduled for this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.