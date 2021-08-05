(WFSB) - The Ledge Light Health District is cautioning against certain activities as COVID cases in the area continue to rise.
District officials say the reason is due to outbreaks among family gatherings and social events.
As of Thursday, August 5, data from the health district shows that North Stonington has had the highest average daily case rate, totaling an average of 26.1., while ranking second to last in COVID tests within the last two weeks at 142.
However, North Stonington only reported 19 new COVID cases within the past two weeks, which is fourth lowest among the nine towns Ledge Light Health District monitors.
The health district did not disclose the average daily case rate for Lyme, considering they reported five or less new cases over the past two weeks.
Groton ranked first in COVID testing, administering more than 1,200 COVID-19 tests within the last two weeks.
The health district is recommending residents get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
