NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A loan program will soon be available for woman- and minority-owned businesses.
Gov. Ned Lamont, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and community representatives from several groups will participate in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
The news conference at 1:30 p.m. will launch the program, which will be for businesses in New Haven and the lower Naugatuck Valley that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement is happening outside of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
(1) comment
Women and minorities-only? Isn't this discrimination?
