CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - She may be 90 years old, but one local grandmother is still soaring to new heights, literally and figuratively.
“Welcome to Miami Skydiving Center.”
On Monday, a Cheshire grandmother was looking for a fun adventure at 90-years-old, so she decided to take a leap of faith.
“I’m ready,” said Lorraine Johnson.
While visiting her family in Miami, Lorraine Johnson decided to go skydiving for the very first time.
After her big jump from 10,000 feet, Channel 3 caught up with Johnson on facetime.
“It seemed like you’re just floating along, absolutely gorgeous, so exciting,” Johnson said.
She says skydiving is something she always wanted to cross off her bucket list.
“I said, ‘hey you know I’d like to do that. I might as well do it while I still can,’ so I did,” Johnson said.
And that she did, definitely proving age is just a number.
Johnson’s advice is if you’re thinking about skydiving, go for it, you won’t regret it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.