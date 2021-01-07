NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Criticism grows deafening over the police response to Wednesday’s breach inside the nation’s Capitol building.
Critics are drawing comparisons that scene to the response police displayed towards Black Lives Matter supporters last year.
The fallout from D.C. is felt all the way to Connecticut. Many are saying the police response to the Washington D.C. riots and Black Lives Matter protests show there are two Americas.
More images show Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building while lawmakers counted electoral votes to certify the incoming president’s win.
In some instances, the mobs gained access through breaking doors. Other times, footage shows they merely walked into the U.S. Capitol building.
“I think that January 6, 2021 will live in infamy,” said Bishop John Selders, Moral Monday CT.
Activists like Bishop John Selders of Moral Monday CT say police responded differently to the rioters than the peaceful protesters during last year’s civil unrest in the nation’s capital.
“Noticeable difference in the kind of fallback posture it appeared to be of those from law enforcement,” Selders said.
“I’m wondering if the individuals were African American descent, would the government react in the same manner,” said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP.
The Connecticut NAACP told Channel 3, D.C. Area Police were underprepared and outnumbered for crowds trying to overthrow the government.
Even D.C.’s mayor said she believes the police responded more forcefully to BLM protests than Wednesday’s riots. She’s calling for an investigation into the alleged disparity.
In Connecticut, activists are calling for accountability.
“We want to see what type of ways these individuals are handles and what type of sentencing they’re given,” Esdaile said.
“But they’re also those who helped to create the climate for such an action to occur,” Selders said.
The NAACP is calling for the president’s impeachment. In a written statement, it reads in part, “So the president will never again be able to harm our beloved country, and more importantly, its people.”
The NAACP has also started an online petition. Click here for more information.
