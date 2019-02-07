NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A local addiction treatment center is countering a billboard highlighting marijuana in Massachusetts, by putting up one of their own.
Last month, Channel 3 showed you how a billboard by Weedmaps was creating quite a buzz along I-91.
Turnbridge, an addiction treatment center in New Haven says there are two sides to every story.
So, to respond to the billboard which highlights marijuana being legal just over the border, they responded by pointing out that their treatment is closer.
Heading up Interstate 91 north, it’s hard to miss the billboard that points out weed is legal just sixty miles away.
But a few miles up the road, there’s another message.
“Of course, the legalization of marijuana is going to be there, it’s not going to go away, and our message, our point is neither are we,” said Jamie Hazelton from Turnbridge.
So, Turnbridge, which for roughly 15 years has been treating substance use and mental health disorders in New Haven, put up their own billboard, pointing out, their “addiction treatment is closer.”
“Not everybody is going to be addicted to marijuana who use it, however some people are, so we want to make sure those who do struggle, have a place to feel safe and to get some support,” said Jack Britton from Turnbridge.
Turnbridge says they treat about 180 young men and women through their different programs, including outpatient and residential recovery, and that includes people addicted to marijuana.
“Marijuana is an interesting topic because the marijuana that so many folks are used to, it’s not the same as it is today. We’re seeing a lot of individuals being addicted to that substance alone and they’re not able to progress in their lives as they probably should,” said Hazelton.
California based Weedmaps put up its billboard last month.
The company encourages users to download its free app in which they can connect with other cannabis users, find nearby dispensaries that sell marijuana, and doctors who prescribe it.
In Connecticut, state legislators are expected to take up legalizing marijuana this session.
While its decriminalized, right now it’s still illegal recreationally, meaning you’re not supposed to bring it back over the border.
“We know that alcohol is legal and plenty of people struggle with that. Marijuana is becoming more and more legalized, so again, we just want to have a place to offer support to people who are struggling with that,” said Britton.
In a statement, a Weedmaps spokesperson says, “We encourage and advocate for responsible consumption of legal, adult use cannabis. Our site includes a "learn" platform, which provides comprehensive and easy to understand information about cannabis use...”
Now, plenty are talking about the original billboard.
In fact, the Coalition for a Better Wallingford is among those organizing a peaceful protest against the Weedmaps billboard and its message this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.