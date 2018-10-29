(WFSB) - For the past few years, the Anti-Defamation League has been seeing a spike when it comes to anti-Semitic incidents.
Many of them are being posted to social media.
In fact, the shooter of this weekend’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, had a history of making posts.
The Connecticut regional office of the Anti-Defamation League says of course there is grief and sadness, but also now is a time for education and action.
“We often get reports from people here in CT to our office and people around the country to all of our offices about anti-Semitic speech on these platforms,” said Steven Ginsburg.
Steven Ginsburg with the Anti-Defamation League says when it comes to social media, anti-Semitic speech is becoming more prevalent.
“We’ve see a recent spike in the past few months, targeted at Jews and Jewish journalists in the run up to the elections, it’s really ramped up, coming from people on the alt-right,” said Ginsburg.
Ginsburg says being able to hide behind a computer screen or a smart phone, makes it easier for people to say something they wouldn’t normally say to a person face to face.
“That doesn’t mean everyone that’s doing it and saying those bad things is like Robert Bowers, the assailant in Pittsburgh this weekend, but it does inform the people reading on those sites, how they think, and too much of it, in someone who is ready take action, can really be a trigger,” said Ginsburg.
Sunday night, across the state, thousands turned out for a number of vigils as a show of support.
Just one day earlier, Pittsburgh police say 46-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 congregants.
“I think we need to take a look at synagogue security and frankly all houses or worship. They’ve become a target. Our houses of worship are places where people feel safe and welcomed and that they’re open to the stranger. So, I don’t mean we need to turn them into armed camps, but I do mean we take a look and work with local law enforcement to develop a plan for their safety,” said Ginsburg.
Ginsburg says awareness and education can also help in stopping acts like this in the future.
He says over the past two years, Connecticut strengthened its hate crimes law, while also now requiring that Holocaust and Genocide courses be taught in school.
