(WFSB) - The U.S. announced Monday that they have completely withdrawn from Afghanistan.
A former army sergeant Eyewitness News talked with has mixed emotions.
On one hand, he says he’s glad that he was able to help in Afghanistan and he knows he did his job.
On the other hand, he’s disappointed that his work and the efforts of tens of thousands of other Americans was essentially undone in a matter of months.
"I served overseas with the the first 102nd infantry battalion in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010," Sgt. Jonathan Gonzalez tells us.
Each soldier has a story of what they did in Afghanistan and how they tried to help the country.
"We all did our jobs and we did what we were told to do, and we did it well," Sgt. Gonzalez stated.
2,461 U.S. service members and civilians aren’t lucky enough to tell their story.
Former Army Sgt. Jonathan Gonzalez is.
"We all went over knowing what the risks were and what we were entailed to do. Most of us accomplished our assignment missions," Sgt. Gonzalez
The Danbury native spent thirteen months training the Afghanistan army.
"We trained some of the Afghan national army soldiers on our humvees and what not. We also did community projects, building schools," Sgt. Gonzalez noted.
Tonight, America’s longest war is technically over, but Afghanistan is back under Taliban control.
Some could feel that the work Sgt. Gonzalez did was all wasted. In his interview with Eyewitness News, he tries to look at it in a different way.
"A power grid being installed. I was in a pretty rural area, so to see some of those things being brought in left me feeling good inside, to see that these people were going to have an opportunity to enjoy some of the things we take for granted everyday in the united states," continued Sgt. Gonzalez.
He admits, there’s disappointment.
"It’s definitely very disheartening to see that the Taliban has acquired so much equipment we provided for the afghan national army and the people of Afghanistan and to see it disintegrated so quickly," said Sgt. Gonzalez.
He’s also heard from fellow veterans who are having a hard time seeing the Taliban take over, especially so quickly.
"I’ve given them advice on how to process their feelings and how to take this, and turn it to something positive even though there doesn’t seem like there’s much of a silver lining," Sgt. Gonzalez added.
Eyewitness News got in touch with Sgt. Gonzalez through the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Their motto is “vets helping vets" and if you are one who happens to be struggling, they are there for you.
If you’d like to learn more about them, you can head here.
If you are struggling right now, at this moment, you can call the veterans crisis line at 1-800-273-8255.
