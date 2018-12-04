NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Rejected by the Army because of an asthma condition, a Niantic native fondly remembers former President George H.W. Bush.
Then, the vice president, Bush got a waiver for Warren Bayreuther.
Now 54-years-old, Bayreuther served our country and participated in Desert Storm.
A member of Post 128, Bayreuther has the utmost respect for another veteran, Bush.
Bayreuther is a proud Army veteran.
Back in 1988, after the Army rejected him because of an asthmatic condition, he wrote to Vice President George H.W. Bush.
“I needed a waiver to get in that’s why I wanted to write to him, that’s why I wrote to him,” said Bayreuther.
Two months later, the vice president responded.
“’I’m very glad you want to go into the military and we’ll get you a waiver,’ and that’s what happened. That’s how I got in,” said Bayreuther.
Bayreuther served proudly and was honorably discharged after Desert Storm.
“I just consider myself to be another normal person,” said Bayreuther.
On Wednesday, Bayreuther plans on watching the funeral service as he and the nation pay respect to our 41st president.
“I’ll always love President Bush. I think he was the greatest guy ever in my book,” Bayreuther said.
Bayreuther says a lot of his memorabilia is packed away, including a Christmas card he got one year which he says means a lot to him.
