HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut artist is helping visitors at Bushnell Park in Hartford get into the holiday spirit this Fourth of July. Three American flags made from egg cartons were on display this afternoon.
The flags, along with flags made from other materials, were on display this afternoon in Bushnell Park.
Darien resident Robert Carley became inspired to capture images of American flags after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
“After 9-11 the flag was kind of freed from the flag pole. People used their creativity,” said Carley.
He has been creating his own displays since 2006, and he says the flag’s iconic design allows artists to get creative.
“It can change its shape onto a car, onto clothing, you can’t do that with the French flag or other flags,” he said.
Today, he created three flags out of egg cartons in Bushnell Park. He also used eggs to mark the stars. Area residents were happy to see the display.
“This is one day where I think hopefully Americans can be unified,” Carley said.
Visitors said it made for a fun backdrop as they enjoyed the warm holiday in the park.
“Very exciting, you know. It’s a day that we celebrate once a year, but every day feels like Independence Day in my heart,” said Javan Cesar of Hartford.
Isaac Tsarkov said the display made for a great background while he played soccer. “I think it’s really cool because I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Carley also creates other art, including drawing caricatures of former President George H.W. Bush and former Governor Dannel P. Malloy.
Robert Carley’s flag photos are currently on display at the Museum of Connecticut History, which is located in the State Library.
