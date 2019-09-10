BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut attorney is starting the process of legally attacking the e-cigarette and vaping industry.
This legal action will take aim at stopping the growth of the industry that's accused of targeting teens.
“What they are doing is, they are getting kids addicted and children’s lungs and brains are more sensitive to the bad chemicals,” said attorney Edward Jazlowiecki.
He also believes adults are falling prey to the addictive nature of e-smoking.
Jazlowiecki is now involved in a national effort to join legal forces with firms in California, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri, to sue manufacturers like Juul and others.
“We are signing up people to be plaintiffs, people that have health problems, people that are addicted,” Jazlowiecki said.
The plan is for a massive class action suit.
The attorney says he expects the first of the suits to come within days in California and the other states will follow.
Sounds pretty generalized. There's e-cigs, there's mods, and then there's tanks for the mods, juice for the tanks, salts, and whatever cartridges go in the e-cigs. Good luck with the mods. The vast majority of juices for them contain a handful of food grade ingredients and nicotine. Then after that you have to prove intent. Mod makers and tank makers don't advertise. Neither do juice makers. Make sure and sue the alcohol and fast food industry too. Kids love both of those, and they kill people. This guy is just looking to be the next Blumenthal.
