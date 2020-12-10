AVON, CT (WFSB) -- There is a new delicious treat that has become all the rage this holiday season.
It's called a "hot chocolate bomb,” and is basically everything you need for hot chocolate, inside a chocolate shell.
All you do is add hot liquid, and you end up with a complete cup of hot chocolate.
The owner of one local bakery is slammed with so many orders that she's hiring people specifically to make these popular treats.
“People are giving them as gifts. They're fun. It's a fun activity to see once you pour the milk onto the chocolate bomb to see how it explodes. They're also absolutely delicious,” said Deanna Damen, of Cake Gypsy.
Cake Gypsy has shops in Avon and Granby.
She's making 25 flavors of hot chocolate bombs, and selling them for $5.95 each. She advises folks to preorder hot chocolate bombs in advance.
