FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – New details have emerged about the days leading up to the death of Fotis Dulos.
Dulos was charged with killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
He attempted suicide minutes before a bond hearing, which was going to revoke his $6 million bond.
A local bondswoman alerted the state when she saw problems with the bond.
A $6 million bond is high and rare, and in this case, Fotis Dulos was able to post the bond just a few days after his arrest for murder.
It turns out he misrepresented the value of his properties, and a local bondswoman says this should have been detected sooner.
Dulos never made it to his bond hearing. Right before he was supposed to be in court, he was found unresponsive in his SUV from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dulos may have known his bond was going to be revoked and he would have been sent back to jail.
“I found it hard to believe they collateralized the bond as it mandates them to do,” said Mary Ann Casey.
Mary Ann Casey raised a red flag one week after Dulos posted his bond. She’s a Connecticut bondswoman with 40 years in the business.
She questioned whether Palmetto Surety, based in South Carolina, had checked the properties Dulos put up for collateral.
“The speed in which they bond was executed told me, I found it difficult to believe they did their diligence as far as making sure the equity was in the properties,” Casey said.
Casey filed a complaint with the Connecticut Department of Insurance, and they alerted South Carolina regulators.
State regulators told Channel 3, “The Department received a complaint concerning the bond that was issued and began an investigation in accordance with our laws and regulations. As part of the investigation we contacted the regulators responsible for the insurance company.”
It turns out, two of the properties Dulos put up were in foreclosure. Palmetto quickly withdrew the bond.
Casey says if Palmetto had done due diligence with the title searches and liens, they would have learned Dulos didn’t have enough collateral to post a $6 million bond.
It could be argued that if Dulos wasn’t able to post the bond, he would still be in jail, and if he had taken off while on bond, Palmetto would have been stuck paying off $6 million.
Channel 3 contacted South Carolina regulators and they had no comment.
“To come in afterwards and say we didn’t realize he lied to use, shame on them, shame on them,” Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.