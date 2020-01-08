MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The arguments in Wednesday’s arraignments of Fotis Dulos, his girlfriend, and civil attorney, focuses on bail and the conditions of release.
Many defendants will rely on bails bondsmen, especially for larger amounts.
For more on how bail bondsmen operate, Channel 3 spoke with local bondsmen.
A couple of bail bondsmen in Manchester described their jobs as selling insurance for people who can’t pay bail on their own.
“If you were to sum up our job into one sentence, our job is to ensure people go to court,” said Andrew Marochinni of Bailco Bail Bonds.
Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and his civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, were arraigned in Stamford court on Wednesday.
One thing that often happens at arraignments is arguments over bail and other conditions of release.
A judge maintained bonds of $6 million for Dulos and $2 million for Mawhinney. The judge dropped Troconis’ bond to $1.5 million because she is cooperating with the investigation.
When setting bond, judges consider whether someone is a flight risk. Bail is supposed to ensure they come to court.
Next is whether the defendant is a risk to public safety and judges will consider the evidence, often when evaluating flight risk.
Lawyers will also focus on those criteria.
“As to the strengths of the state’s case, I think the state is still groping in the dark, grasping at straws,” said Norm Pattis, Dulos’ attorney.
So, what happens when defendants can’t afford bail? In Connecticut, they can go to a bail bondsman.
“So, basically what the bond is, is when I bond someone out, I take responsibility for that person to show up every court date to the end of the case,” said Joseph Pierro of Joey Bail Bonds.
The state sets minimum fees bondsmen can charge. Defendants have to pay at least 10 percent for bonds at or below $5,000. That drops to 7 percent for any portion of bail over $5,000.
The state allows payment plans. Defendants have to put down at least 35 percent the required pay. Bondsmen can ask defendants show ability to pay and put up collateral.
Bondsmen say they’re job is then to make sure defendants show up to court, otherwise, bondsmen have to pay the full bond amount.
“If that person doesn’t go to court, I’m either going to pay that bond or actively search that person out and bring them to court,” Pierro said.
So, what’s the strangest thing anyone put up for collateral?
“The most bizarre thing that I received was a right that was a family heirloom and then he died,” said Marochinni.
People often use bail and bonds interchangeably, but so does the law.
One bondsman says the words vary by jurisdiction and even Connecticut law uses both.
