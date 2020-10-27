WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has impacted so many aspects of our lives, and for many, it has changed where we shop and the items we buy.
Because of that, the owner of a West Hartford boutique made some sweeping changes to her business model.
When the state first shut down in March, Kimberly Boutique and Kimberly Gift Shop in West Hartford Center got hit hard.
“I was freaked out, obviously. I laid off all my staff because what else could I do,” said Kimberly Mattson Moster.
The boutique closed from March 13 to May 20, but Mattson Moster kept the business going by revamping the store’s website and social media.
She even connected with clients via FaceTime so they could check out the clothes on racks.
“I would bring the phone around the store and show things to clients,” she said.
When Kimberly’s business reopened, she brought her staff back and changed her merchandise mix to meet what people want.
Among the bestsellers at Kimberly Boutique were masks, blankets, and sweatsuits, with more people working from home.
“I’m selling sweatsuits, matching sweatsuits to all my clients, all ages, everyone. Because people are home and they want to look nice,” Mattson Moster said.
She added what helps is the safe and comfortable atmosphere West Hartford Center has established.
“We’ve got younger people coming into West Hartford Center from all over the state, and even out of state, because they’ve got such a great dining experience here. So, we’re meeting a lot of new people,” Mattson Moster said.
As Connecticut enters a second wave of the pandemic, small business owners like Kimberly hope people continue supporting local shops and restaurants.
“So many small businesses depend on that foot traffic and the people coming out,” Mattson Moster said.
West Hartford Center has created a new campaign to support Foodshare, where folks can purchase a ‘We Care Card,’ and get discounts on at businesses and a portion of proceeds go to families in need.
For more information, click here.
