SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington martial arts student and his instructor are helping local businesses that are helping others in their community.
Now, they're calling on others to do the same.
The gesture has been floating around social media, and a handful of people have caught on, many donating to food banks and pantries.
The idea came from 7-year-old Xavier Diaz.
“My mom and dad were talking about how me and my brothers need a haircut and since the barbers are closed, my dad said he would do it,” he said. “So I told them why don't you donate it to a charity.”
Xavier, who takes karate at Leadership Martial Arts in Southington, took the idea to his instructor Rick Griffin, to help local businesses in their own community.
Many families are in need of help because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now they're challenging others.
“We are challenging everyone. Kind of like the ice bucket challenge. They did such a great job raising awareness and funds for local charities,” Griffin said.
It’s called “Cuts for Corona,” and the money that would ordinarily be spent at the barber shop or hairdresser would be given to a local charity.
Xavier got his first haircut by his dad, and they donated money to Bread for Life, a Southington organization that feeds families in need.
About 10 people have completed the challenge and they hope more will catch on.
“Whatever they can do. We know it's a tough time and what people can do comfortably. $10, $15, $20 is great,” Griffin said.
The duo says buying a gift card to your barber shop or hairdresser is also another option.
