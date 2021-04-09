WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -- Four-and-a-half years ago, Channel 3 met 9-year-old Timothy Eslinger, who got a service dog that would change his life.
His dog Sky came from ECAD, which is a service dog training facility in Winsted.
It was love at first sight, and over the years, Sky helped Timothy navigate life with Autism.
“Sky did a lot for us. Timothy was a flight risk. There was no way Timothy at that point would ever stand here like this. If he saw a car, he would bolt to the cars. Safety was a big concern,” said his mom Jeanine Eslinger.
Sky became part of the family, going on vacation with Timothy and his parents and siblings, celebrating holidays, all while helping Timothy and becoming his best friend.
“Timothy is nonverbal. He tries to approximate some words. Very clearly he would say Sky, Sky, yeah. Very good,” Jeanine said. “At times he would write that he wanted Sky, so there was definitely that bond.”
Recently, that bond was suddenly broken when Sky passed away of cancer at just 6 years old.
It’s been hard on the family, and especially Timothy.
“Timothy, outside family, doesn’t have friends. So, Sky was his friend. So missing that and then during COVID, so many changes, he didn’t really have outlets that we could do, so not having Sky really working, he definitely became more dangerous to himself. Where he would bite himself,” Jeanine said.
On Friday, now 14-year-old Timothy got a new beginning and a new best friend named Clover, who is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever also trained at ECAD.
The organization’s founder said she had offered six different dogs as options for Timothy, but with Clover there was an instant bond.
“He has to have feeling for the dog. And the dog will tell him if he has none,” said Lu Picard, director of Programs ECAD, who saw the immediate bond between Timothy and Clover. “It’s a beautiful thing when you see it.”
On Friday, Clover went into stores with Timothy and his mom to see how they react around people, and they did beautifully.
Clover has also visited their home, and already knows how to calm Timothy down.
“Timothy was crying on the couch and she actually jumped up kind of nuzzled under him and he got so distracted, he just started petting her and stopped biting his hand. So that’s what we hope going forward will continue,” Jeanine said.
Sometimes in the road of life, you need a leg up. And in Timothy’s case, he needs four legs up and a tail. But together they will get through life as pals.
