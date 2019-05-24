HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) - The hunt of a lifetime for a local boy, 25 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana.
For an 11-year-old Higganum boy it is the trip of a lifetime.
Drew Chadwick has been dreaming of tuna fish for more than a year.
“We’ve never done anything more than just a little bit of inland bass fishing back home,” said Curt Chadwick, Drew’s dad.
Drew, his dad Curt, and his grandfather were more than 25 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi with Paradise Outfitters. They're dropping their lines and hoping to hook a big one.
Reeling in a 40-pound tuna is something Curt never thought he'd watch Drew do.
“They told us he would never walk. He would never talk,” Curt said.
Drew was born with cerebral palsy, and even before he entered the world, he had a stroke.
“The first week was pretty rough. We spent a week in ICU. He was having seizures and that was really tough,” Curt said.
You'd hardly know it, watching him now.
“When he hooked up on his first fish, he's just grinning from ear to ear,” said John Graham.
John Graham helped organize the trip.
He's part of the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, a group that sends kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses on their dream trip.
“Those moments, him cranking on that fish makes everything we do worthwhile,” Graham said.
A total of 14 tuna were caught during the 12-hour fishing trip.
The family had so much fresh tuna they had to ship it all home to Connecticut.
