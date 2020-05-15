HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As restaurants are gearing up to reopen their doors, starting on Wednesday, breweries and wineries can do the same.
But, the establishments will need to operate along the same guidelines as restaurants.
The big twist for breweries and wineries to open is they must serve food, so if people start heading to them, they might be seeing a lot of food trucks around.
Thomas Hooker Brewery can’t wait to get back to business.
“We are really glad we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel here,” said Curt Cameron, Thomas Hooker Brewery.
The Bloomfield brewery has been open during the pandemic, making beer and selling it curbside.
Starting on May 20, they’ll be able to have guests outside. They’ll also be opening their Hartford location.
“We’ve been taking our tables to make sure we have the six feet of distancing. We’ve done it here and down at Colt and we are fortunate the patio is a decent size. It was just a matter of respacing them, we didn’t lose any seating,” Cameron said.
Down the road, they’re also looking at adding a tent for more space. As for food and beer, people will be able to order from their phone. They don’t even have to go inside.
“You’ll literally sit at your table, bring up our ordering app, place the order and we will bring it out to you,” Cameron said.
If breweries or wineries don’t sell food, they’ll have to find a way to do so. The state had concerns about drinking and driving, so this was the solution.
“Outside drinking had to be accompanied with food. So, for breweries who reached out, many of whom don’t serve food, but they have food trucks as part of their overall establishment, by inviting food trucks in,” said Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff.
Over at Crystal Ridge Winery, they plan to reopen their doors too with food trucks and live music, but like most, they need the good weather.
“If we have rain, we don’t have an overhead other than porch and it’s just in front,” said Tina James, Crystal Ridge Winery.
The South Glastonbury winery can’t wait to get back to serving its customers.
“I just hope it goes back to normal because it’s just so pretty up here and people love to come up and bring their own food and hang out and listen to the music,” James said.
As for bathrooms, many say it will be one person at a time. Workers will also be wearing masks and gloves and some places will even have hand sanitizer.
