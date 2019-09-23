EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – A local brewery has made the decision to ban pets and children from their location.
On Monday, Fat Orange Cat Brew Co. post on Facebook that they will become kid and pet free. Only people 21 years and older will be allowed at the brewery.
“We realize this is a HUGE decision but we take the safety of our staff, our customers, our cherished pets and out property VERY VERY VERY seriously,” the company said in the post.
The company said this has been an increasingly serious issue in the brewery scene and are ho[ping to spread the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.