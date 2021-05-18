SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A local brewery is responding after an anonymous victim called them out online with allegations of sexual harassment by one of their employees.
Over the weekend, members of the craft beer industry started sharing personal experiences of sexual harassment within the industry.
Thousands of messages were shared on platforms like Instagram and Reddit, including accusations against a Connecticut Valley Brewing Company in South Windsor.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the brewery issued a statement saying it terminated the employee in question.
The statement went on to say “We apologize to our community for the delay in our response as we try to create a safe place where our community can gather. We stand wholeheartedly with our employees and victims of sexual harassment of any form. Over the next few weeks, our team will engage in further sexual harassment training and a series of meetings to help facilitate open conversations and education surrounding harassment. The work will not stop here. We will affirm out commitment to sexual harassment awareness in the coming months with new initiatives to support victims. We will keep you updated as we have more information. We strive to grow more aware as light is brought to these issues and we thank our community and industry for courageously sharing their experiences.”
