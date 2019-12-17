STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A local non-profit is thanking two siblings who are giving back to the community.
Warming Families Makes Cents, a non-profit located in Stafford, took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to thank Davis and Cooper Jackopsic, who made a $500 donation to the organization.
See the Facebook post here.
The organization was started by Anna Murphy, a teenager whose family has fallen on hard times in the past.
She started the organization with the goal of helping others in need and making sure other families have warm homes each winter.
For more information on the non-profit, click here.
