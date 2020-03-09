OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – School bus drivers in 24 districts operated by M&J Bus now have an extra duty besides driving the vehicle.
Now, they have to wipe them down and sanitize because of the coronavirus.
School bus companies and drivers are now taking extra precautions with the COVID-19 virus and thoroughly sanitizing their fleets.
As school districts continue sanitizing schools, they want to make sure their contracted bus fleets are doing the same.
So now, as drivers finish the ends of their runs, they wipe down all the areas with bleach products.
Veteran school bus driver Marie Bordonaro isn’t taking any chances, so she’s wiping down the areas that kids would touch on her bus with a disinfectant.
The call to sanitize the M&J Bus fleet in Old Saybrook and the 23 other school districts they serve is keeping in step with what the school districts are doing.
“So, all of these areas here, the top of the seats and the backs behind the seats here,” Bordonaro said.
M&J Chief Operating Officer Jon Hipsher says sanitizing several times a day is not the only precaution.
“We also have a detailing department that we have now asked to go to all of our locations once a week. They do really an end to end thoroughly disinfecting the inside of the buses,” Hipsher said.
Parents throughout the region think the plan is a great idea.
“I think it’s a very smart idea. I don’t think that it would hurt anything. It’s a very cost-effective thing to do,” said Michelle Grow from Essex.
Channel 3 also reached out to DATTCO and they too are sanitizing their school bus fleets and taking precautions as are their school districts.
DATTCO released a statement saying in part, "Considering the most recent information regarding the Coronavirus, DATTCO management has evaluated our preparedness in the event of continued aggressive development in our service areas. We have taken our direction from recommendations made by both the CDC and OSHA and place to enact precautionary measures at all twenty-five school of our bus terminals."
