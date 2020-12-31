VERNON (WFSB) - The year has been so tough for businesses, especially local ones.
But one beauty shop in Vernon still found a way to give back.
"It was horrible," Marcy Kelly of Marcy's House of Beauty said
That short answer perfectly sums up 2020 for Marcy’s House of Beauty.
The coronavirus may have taken away profits, but Marcy says she refused to let it take away her spirit of giving.
"God is always placing stuff on my heart and I was sitting in the shop one day with a client," she said.
The idea of a drive thru meal popped in her head.
"It’s something that hit my heart and my worker with me she wanted to help us do this."
Marcy’s shop has been on Route 83 in Vernon for 23 years so she’s in touch with many in town and leaned on them for this year end dinner.
"Uncle ted’s catering. I told him I wanted him to cook and he said absolutely we can do this, and we did."
Thousands drive Rt. 83 each day and pass this neighborhood shop - maybe never giving it a second thought.
But today, with volunteers waving people in, you couldn’t miss it and they got heaps of homemade comfort food.
"Turkey, yams, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, yellow rice, salad, pasta salad," Uncle Ted Cook said.
The final tally according to Marcy - 137 people ending their year with a blessing, but she says she is the one who remains thankful.
"This is the first time I ever done anything like this, and it was so beautiful, the love and support was overwhelming that it makes me can’t wait to do it again next year," she said.
