ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, not only is it impacting the health of thousands around the world, but also the economy.
So many of the produce people use in their daily lives and items people buy, even many of the active ingredients in prescription medication, come from China.
With the coronavirus impacting production, there’s a potential to impact businesses in Connecticut.
The shelves are stocked and filled with fun at Jesse’s Toy Shoppe in Orange for more than 30 years.
“We haven’t felt the impact yet, we’ve been told in the future, there’s a possibility there might be a delay with some of our product because there’s been a delay on the manufacturing end in Asia,” said Michael Hershman, Jesse’s Toy Shoppe.
Michael Hershman, who owns three toy stores with his wife, says they’re all keeping an eye on the coronavirus since so many toys are made in China.
“It’s a growing percentage, but there are more and more companies out there, doing their work in Europe, other parts in Asia. We’re seeing more in Korea, Vietnam, it’s spreading,” Hershman said.
It’s the same story just down at the road at Lucille’s Bridal Shop.
“Some of the vendors, they have their material in China, they have their factories in China, some others might have their material in house and they work with China,” said Antonietta Catania.
Antonietta Catania says so far, they’ve been lucky.
“We’re all aware of it, so we’re trying to make our brides also aware of it,” Catania said.
Because of the coronavirus impacting China, she says rush orders are no longer an option, and when a bride-to-be spots a dress, Catania first needs to check with her vendor to see if it’s in stock.
“With this happening right now, we’re like you love this gown, before you order it, let me go check. Let’s see what the delivery time is, do we have enough time because we don’t want anyone to be panicking. It’s a special day, we want everybody to be happy,” Catania said.
Both business owners say they’ve recently heard from manufacturers that some workers in China are returning to the factories, so that could be good news for the businesses.
Now, they just hope experts get a handle on the coronavirus before it really starts spreading the US.
