HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are champions after claiming victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.
Locally, a Hartford business is in charge of creating the “swag” for the fan-base.
“We're blessed to have such great people right here in Hartford producing hats that go all over the country,” said Roberto Giansiracusa, owner of GimaSport.
The first order was 7,000 hats.
The owner said Chiefs fans aren’t waiting any longer to add the item to their collection.
“With a team like Kansas City, they're so excited and the demand is very high,” Giansiracusa said.
The crew at GimaSport has been preparing for weeks now. They were at work by 4 a.m. Monday morning and will stay late and then return early again on Tuesday.
They had both designs ready to go, it was just up to the teams to play their best.
“I’m so proud of my crew. They answered the call every time,” Giansiracusa said.
It’s tradition for GimaSport to create the champions hat for major sporting events.
“All over the country, major department stores throughout the country,” Giansiracusa said.
