MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- The e-commerce landscape was bustling on Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving which traditionally is the busiest for internet sales.
However, a mom-and-pop store along the shoreline is embracing and thriving on the web.
Matthew Beaudoin and his wife Jill own Mystic Knotwork, the only nautical knot retail business in the country.
While his grandfather began the ancient art of knot-tying in his merchant marine days, selling the hand made products starting back in 1957, Beaudoin learned the craft and ran with it opening a store a few years ago.
However, for the “IT” educated artisan, the business has blossomed on the web.
On this Cyber Monday, they’ve done a month’s worth of sales in two days.
“Every 10 minutes now we’re getting a sale online,” Matthew Beaudoin said.
He said the reason is people want to shop local and want the quality of handmade in the U.S.A. products.
Jill Beaudoin said they create the product, package it and ship it out.
“We have 187 things ready to ship. We actually already shipped a whole bunch,” Jill said. “So we’re constantly paying attention to what’s selling to make sure we have it because if we don’t have it we have to make it.”
She said the internet sales ramp up Thanksgiving week, and get bigger every year.
It has forced them to add employees and acquire more warehouse space, and now they’ve got to grow again.
“Every year it gets more and more, this is probably our best year to date,” Jill said.
The Beaudoins credit the good summer foot traffic, local tourism, and customers willing to spend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.